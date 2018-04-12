It comes as no surprise, but an announcement from the USGA on Thursday was welcome news for Tiger Woods fans and Shinnecock ticket-sellers alike: Woods has officially filed entry to this year's U.S. Open.

When Woods tees it up at Shinnecock Hills on June 14th, it will be his first appearance in the event since an 80-76-missed cut result at Chambers Bay in 2015. In all, Woods has played 19 U.S. Opens and won three: 2000, 2002, and 2008.

This is the last year Woods is exempt through sectional qualifying for the event, based on the 10-year exemption he received for winning at Torrey Pines in 2008. He will receive future exemptions if he finishes in this year's top 10, qualifies for the 2018 Tour Championship or plays his way into the top 60 in the world by next year's event. Woods could also receive a special exemption from the USGA.

Woods's inaugural U.S. Open performance came at Shinnecock for the 1995 U.S. Open, when he withdrew in the second round due to injury.

The U.S. Open released a clip with Woods discussing the winds at Shinnecock to accompany the announcement.