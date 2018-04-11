The USGA has announced the inception of a "Celebration of Champions" event, a four-hole public exhibition on June 12 honoring the winners of each of the 2017 USGA championships.
The event, which will take place the Tuesday before this year's U.S. Open, will pair the USGA champions into two-player mixed teams. Jack Nicklaus and defending U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka are expected to welcome participants in the event's festivities.
"The U.S. Open is widely regarded as golf's ultimate test, making it the ideal setting for an event designed to applaud each 2017 USGA champion," Nicklaus said in the USGA's release.
The event will begin at 4:45 p.m. ET and take place on holes 10-13 of U.S. Open host Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, N.Y. It will be broadcast on FS1 and is open to any ticket holders for the Tuesday practice round.
The event's participants include the following:
Frankie Capan, U.S. Amateur Four-Ball champion
Alice Chen, U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball champion
Kelsey Chugg, U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur champion
Noah Goodwin, U.S. Junior Amateur champion
Sean Knapp, U.S. Senior Amateur champion
Judith Kyrinis, U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur champion
Matt Parziale, U.S. Mid-Amateur champion
Kenny Perry, U.S. Senior Open champion
Doc Redman, U.S. Amateur champion
Sophia Schubert, U.S. Women’s Amateur champion
Taylor Totland, U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball champion
Ben Wong, U.S. Amateur Four-Ball champion.
The event will become an annual tradition.