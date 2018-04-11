The USGA has announced the inception of a "Celebration of Champions" event, a four-hole public exhibition on June 12 honoring the winners of each of the 2017 USGA championships.

The event, which will take place the Tuesday before this year's U.S. Open, will pair the USGA champions into two-player mixed teams. Jack Nicklaus and defending U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka are expected to welcome participants in the event's festivities.

"The U.S. Open is widely regarded as golf's ultimate test, making it the ideal setting for an event designed to applaud each 2017 USGA champion," Nicklaus said in the USGA's release.

The event will begin at 4:45 p.m. ET and take place on holes 10-13 of U.S. Open host Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, N.Y. It will be broadcast on FS1 and is open to any ticket holders for the Tuesday practice round.

The event's participants include the following:

Frankie Capan, U.S. Amateur Four-Ball champion

Alice Chen, U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball champion

Kelsey Chugg, U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur champion

Noah Goodwin, U.S. Junior Amateur champion

Sean Knapp, U.S. Senior Amateur champion

Judith Kyrinis, U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur champion

Matt Parziale, U.S. Mid-Amateur champion

Kenny Perry, U.S. Senior Open champion

Doc Redman, U.S. Amateur champion

Sophia Schubert, U.S. Women’s Amateur champion

Taylor Totland, U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball champion

Ben Wong, U.S. Amateur Four-Ball champion.

The event will become an annual tradition.