Viewer's guide: Dustin Johnson headlines RBC Heritage field

By Josh Berhow
Wednesday, April 11, 2018

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson headlines the field for the PGA Tour's post-Masters stop, the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Johnson tees off alongside Matt Kuchar and defending champion Wesley Bryan at 8:10 a.m. ET on Thursday, and their second round is 12:50 p.m. Friday. Bryan closed with a four-under 67 last year to hold off Luke Donald by one and pick up his first career PGA Tour victory.

Marc Leishman, Fabian Gomez and Bill Haas tee off on the 1st hole at 8 a.m. Thursday, Kevin Kisner, Graeme McDowell and Jim Furyk are at 8 a.m. on the 10th hole and Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Hadwin and Cody Gribble are at 8:20 a.m. off the 10th tee.

For complete tee times, click here.

Fantasy Six Pack: Players to get in your lineup at the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town

What: RBC Heritage
Where: Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
When: Thursday-Sunday, April 12-15
Defending champion: Wesley Bryan (13 under, 271)
Purse: $6.7 million ($1.206 million winner)

TV SCHEDULE

Thursday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Friday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Saturday: 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday: 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

Dustin Johnson is coming off a T10 finish at the Masters.

