The secrets of Amen Corner: Dawn to dusk at golf's most famous stretch of holes

AUGUSTA, Ga. — On a rollicking Moving Day at my first Masters, I decided to take in the day's action from golf's most nicknamed territory: Amen Corner. Here's how the action went down from dawn to dusk at golf's most famous stretch of holes.

7:00 a.m. Fans — sorry, patrons — have been lined up to get in since just after 6, but the gates at Augusta finally open. Fans stream across the grounds, but remember: no running! Top speedwalker wins.

7:07 a.m. The first speedwalkers arrive at Amen Corner. This is, of course, an approximation; your favorite GOLF.com staffer was still in bed. But this a daily Augusta tradition: a large chunk of the in-the-know take their Masters-branded green fold-up chairs and disperse to their favorite spots throughout the course. There's a specific protocol to this madness: certain areas are designated for the green chairs and are sorted into neat lines. Then, rather than merely camp out, you can leave your chair wherever you so choose with a business card displayed in the rear pocket. This works because everyone decides it should work.

10:15 a.m. After a healthy helping of media center bacon, I head out onto the course with colleague Sean Zak to take in some of the action. Tiger Woods, human crowd vacuum, is about to tee off on No. 1; he's sucked in most of the patrons.

11:05 a.m. We follow Woods for a couple holes, but everything besides the opening tee shot (a 340-yard laserbeam) turned out to be kind of a bummer. When things aren't going well in the Tiger gallery, it's incredibly deflating. The collective frustration is a real mood-killer. After watching back-to-back bogeys, it was time to head to a more peaceful spot and settle in for the day: Time to get to Amen Corner.

11:15 a.m. After a stroll across No. 17, No. 15, and No. 14, then down along the fairway at No. 13 we are staring at the azaleas behind the green at No. 12. Only problem? The rain is starting up again. We take shelter under the trees for a bit, but when the precipitation slows to a drizzle, we venture up into the bleachers.

11:18 a.m. I do my best to dry off my seat with the sleeve of my jacket. My pants got wet anyway -- oh well.

11:20 a.m. As we settle into our spots, we start to take in the sights and sounds. From left to right: here's what's visible: The last 150 yards of No. 11. The pond to the left of the green. The leaderboard beyond the pond. The green itself, overlooking the pond. In the foreground, No. 12 tee. Further right, Hogan's Bridge over Rae's Creek. Beyond it, the 12th green, flanked by bunkers. Further away still, tucked in a quiet corner, the 13th tee. Then, back across that bridge, a wide expanse of fairway and then the woods to the right of the 13th fairway. Here's a picture.

Getty Images

​11:25 a.m. We begin counting the number of people visible on the far side of Rae's Creek. Two cameramen. Three scoreboard operators, barely visible in the bushes over the pond. A handful of stealthy grounds crew, perhaps security, in the woods beyond. Two men, one in a blazer, peering at some areas around the 12th green. Greenskeepers? For nothing going on, there's a lot going on.

11:35 a.m. The bleachers are probably 10 percent full at this point, a similar percent occupy the green chairs in front. There's no real point in being here right now, after all: Paul Casey, in the first group at 10 a.m., won't be around for the better part of an hour.

When was the last time you sat somewhere and didn't reflexively take out your phone (because you weren't allowed to have your phone under threat of banishment and/or death)? Augusta's anti-phone policy frees up the mind.

"People talk a lot about the future of Augusta, but I'll tell you what it is," Sean says. "VIP treehouses." In the moment, this makes a lot of sense.

In front of us, there is some forecasting going on -- again without the benefit of any actual information. "I heard from somebody that they heard it's going to clear around noon," one woman says.

11:45 a.m. Now that we've settled in, it's striking to consider the contrast between the pent-up frustration around the Tiger crowd and the chillness around us now. With no phones to turn to nor action to distract, people around us are sitting and chatting. It's rather like being at a public park, but with a lot more booze. Maybe a bird sanctuary. But are the birds real? It's a question I've been trying to answer all week. There definitely ARE birds around, but it seems like there's more bird noise than there are birds. I'm still suspicious.

11:55 a.m. The bleachers have filled significantly by now, and the forecast from our neighbor's friend's friend has played out according to plan: the sun is peeking out. The man in front of me still has his umbrella up anyway, a sturdy green-and-white Augusta number. I'm vaguely annoyed by the umbrella because it's blocking my view of the pond and the leaderboard, although I shouldn't be, because neither one of those things is changing. Nonetheless, I'd be in favor of banning umbrellas from golf tournaments and frankly most parts of daily life. It's 2018. How have we not improved on the umbrella by now?

12:05 p.m. "Lateral, you get two extra options," I hear from the row behind us. Three thirty-something guys cradling beers and barbecue chicken sandwiches are talking drops; specifically the new USGA O.B. rule. They have it wrong, but I can't bring myself to join in. The name "Dudes of Hazard" pops into my head. Worst boy band ever.

12:15 p.m. The cameraman behind the 11th green stirs to action and climbs into his forest-green tower. Time to see some golf!

12:20 p.m. A ball lands in view! The excitement is dampened somewhat by there being no way to tell who it came from, but it's in a satisfactory spot in the right fringe, pin-high. It won't be the last ball we see hit safely away from the water's edge today. A second ball follows, this one landing at the front of the green and chasing left of the pin. Bold line.

12:23 p.m. The latter shot, which ended up 25 feet beyond the hole, belonged to legendary marker Jeff Knox. He's clearly comfortable here, chucking an apple core into the woods as he struts down the fairway. It's strange, seeing Knox in the flesh; he's the sort of figure who I imagine only existing in Twitter jokes and GOLF.com archives. But here he is, taking on the pin at 11. Casey chunks his chip a bit; it comes up 12 feet short. "Not what he's looking for there, Jim," one of the Dudes of Hazard announces in a brutal Nick Faldo impersonation. He laughs, although nobody else does. One of his friends sees Sean write something in his notebook. "What are you guys doing?" he asks. We have a hard time answering.

12:25 p.m. Knox starts his putt several feet left of the hole, but oh boy does this thing break! The putt slides back toward the water but never leaves the center of the hole, and Knox throws a fist pump as it falls in. Big cheer. We're near capacity now. "I'm not leaving," the same guy says. "I can pee my pants right here, but I'm not going anywhere."

12:35 p.m. Knox hits the middle of the green on No. 12, a safe line given the front right pin. Casey does even better: 8 feet left. They both make par, then tee off No. 13. Where do their shots go? No way of telling from here.

There's a significant gap between the first group and the second. We spot two golf carts through the woods beyond. It's a reminder that there's another golf course, Augusta Country Club, literally yards beyond the 13th tee. And people are playing golf there! Not a bad morning tee time before heading through the gates (or sneaking through the woods?!) to watch the leaders.

12:45 p.m. Given the absence of technology, the scoreboard updates are crucial. There's the main scoreboard, showing the top 12 names (none of whom have teed off yet) and then there's a mini scoreboard off to the side, announcing the status of the players approaching the green. It's possible these are operated by humans behind the signs, but by all appearances they're changed with magic. There's a big line now waiting to get in the bleachers, but I'm curious at their plan: who would be leaving at this point? Players literally just started coming through! Matthew Fitzpatrick and Kiradech Aphibarnrat appear on 11.

12:55 p.m. Phil Mickelson's score, +6, appears, followed soon thereafter by his ball, which settles neatly to 14 feet. Tyrrell Hatton hits it even closer, but since we could actually see him hit the shot it must have been his third. Phil shorts his putt but taps in for par. Hatton, who always runs hot, just misses his effort for par but then throws a bit of a temper tantrum in which he throws his putter from one hand to the other but fumbles the exchange. The putter hits the turf and tumbles precariously toward the water, but Hatton just stops it with his foot.

He's committed to the bit by this point, though, so he picks up the putter and for a moment looks like he may toss it in the water anyway. Instead he stares down his ball, and the hole, gesturing at both for another fifteen seconds before begrudgingly tapping in his bogey. A few minutes later he nearly holes his tee shot on 12, which only seems to enrage him further.

1:10 p.m. There's a man dressed as a caddie who stands on the 12th tee. After each player hits, he fills in their divots with some special green sand. The divot caddie. It strikes me as one of the easier jobs on property.

1:15 p.m. "Woods" appears on the side leaderboard accompanied by a green "4." That's not bad, actually — at last check he'd been six over. The crowd stirs. It also grows. Sean makes the strong point that to the colorblind, there'd be no way to distinguish between being four over and four under.

1:20 p.m. One ball settles on the right fringe, but it's clear from the applause that it's the second approach, which sticks pin-high, 20 feet right of the pin. He appears, wearing the shade of electric blue that Nike had selected for all its Saturday competitors. It's an unquestionably ugly shirt; if you look directly at Woods, you have to squint. He paces around his putt, studying it from each side, unhurried. That doesn't seem to help as he plays about 18 inches too much break. Par it is.

1:25 p.m. There's extra anticipation for Woods's tee shot on No. 12, as he's rinsed this tee shot the first two days — but not today. He throws a high draw that starts at the center bunker and falls left, settling to 10 feet. An impressive shot. Roars. Woods throws up his hands in mock celebration, then mimes a "safe" sign and grins.

1:30 p.m. Woods misses this putt too — it slides just to the low side of the hole. As he walks to the 13th tee, the exodus of fans is already in full swing. All of a sudden the lines are to get out of the bleachers, not in.

1:35 p.m. The green-jacketed member next to us asks who we write for. He's relatively cool- and young-looking, on a scale of the members we've seen, nattily dressed in shirt and tie with a green Augusta bucket hat on top. That makes sense when I see his name tag: It's Pat Haden, who I know as the USC athletic director, although a Wikipedia search would later reveal that he's a former Pro Bowl QB, Rhodes Scholar, lawyer, and color commentator, too.

He took his green jacket off and draped it over his grandson's shoulders as he changed out of his vest. "Don't get used to it," he said.

1:45 - 3:15 p.m. A bunch of stuff happens as the middle half of the field comes through. Most guys play No. 11 about the same: approach lands on the right fringe, up-and-down for par. A few make bogey. Nobody makes birdie. They have a better time with No. 12, which yields a handful of birdies. I pick up a chicken sandwich. It's delicious.

3:20 p.m. "They should sell little, like, broadcast TVs," a twenty-something guy next to me says, less-than-charmed by his inability to see what else is going on. "Or even like, a radio."

"I don't think Augusta is gonna go for that," he friend laughs. "Maybe your dad can tell them to."

3:30 p.m. A roar from across the course; it's distant but distinct, and the first time I've heard anything quite like it. A few minutes later, they change the scoreboard: McIlroy goes from seven under to nine under. Eagle at No. 8!

3:40 p.m. We're finally to the day's featured players. Rickie Fowler makes a fantastic up-and-down for par from 100 yards out. Sprinkles of rain begin again.

3:45 p.m. From my new perch I can see even more clearly: there's definitely golf going on next door at Augusta Country Club. A shank from that hole looks like it could end up on the 13th tee. Two more carts whiz by.

4:00 p.m. Is there anybody who makes a golf club look smaller and lighter than Tony Finau? He hits what looks basically like a little chip shot to 10 feet on No. 12 and rolls that in for a neat deuce.

4:15 p.m. Jordan Spieth is down by the green, but Dustin Johnson is wading around in the weeds left of the fairway on No. 11. It's hard to tell what he's doing, exactly, but it doesn't seem good, and takes him a while. He takes some sort of drop in the woods, chips back onto the fairway and ultimately taps in for a double bogey. If this bothers him, it's hard to tell. He birdies 12.

4:35 p.m. I get into more conversation with the two sitting next to me; one is the son of a prominent member from New York City. He tells me the vibe at Augusta has changed noticeably since Fred Ridley became chairman. "I mean, it's still Augusta," he says. "Nobody's walking around in bathing suits. But still…"

4:40 p.m. Birdies for leader Patrick Reed appear on holes 8 and 9: he's gotten all the way to 11 under par. A couple murmurs rise from the crowd. Then a birdie at 10, too, and Reed is three clear of the field. More importantly, he's about to arrive at our hole!

4:50 p.m. Dressed in the same shade of Nike electric blue, Rory McIlroy appears over the hill, bouncy stride and all. He pars 11 and hits it into the bunker at 12, crossing the Hogan Bridge just as his bright-blue brethren Reed arrives at the 11th green. In rapid succession, looking left-to-right, Reed leaves his birdie putt just short and McIlroy makes his sand save.

5:00 p.m. They say the 13th tee is the most exclusive spot on a golf course, and McIlroy's caddie Harry Diamond seems to think so: after his group tees off, Diamond leaps over some flowers into the woods behind the tee to relieve himself next to the safety of a tree. Live streaming indeed.

5:05 p.m. If it weren't so exciting, it would be anticlimactic: after all that waiting for the leaders, they're suddenly gone! Reed hits his tee shot over the 12th green as the rain begins to fall. By the time he gets to the green, half the chairs are being folded up. "Let's finish our beers here and then take off," one woman says to her husband. Two buddies scavenge the rows for extra plastic "Masters" beer cups.

Reed's chip runs well past the hole. The rain is coming in now; I can see it coming down off the 13th tee and over Rae's Creek. Leishman taps in for par and beats a hasty retreat to join his umbrella-wielding caddie. Reed misses his par putt, dropping back to 11 under. Literally everyone has left; the only people remaining are myself and the "Amen Corner" announcers, who have a mini shelter built in the rear of the stands to house their monitors. They have to stay until the players putt out on No. 13.

By the time Reed hits his tee shot, the names on the giant leaderboard have come down. The red numbers come down soon thereafter. It's raining in earnest now. I stay in the bleachers, committed to the cause.

5:15 p.m. A swarm of green-pullovered employees descends on the sitting area, where some two dozen chairs sit abandoned. They're armed with plastic gloves, green garbage bags and those trash-picking sticks. Several carts roll in behind them. The trash is thrown in the bags, the bags are thrown in the trailers dragged by the carts, and the carts circle away to dispose of the bags. There's a roar up ahead. "Reed will have 10 feet for eagle," the announcer says.

5:30 p.m. The trash people have come for me. In just 15 minutes they've already run through the entire chair area and are now going row-to-row in the bleachers. "Hey," one says to me. I take the hint.

5:35 p.m. I wander down from the stands. The rain has stopped again, and two men have arrived at the 12th tee. As I get closer, I can hardly believe my eyes — they're replacing divots the way you'd typically replace hole locations. A cart sits beside the tee with chunks of sod maybe 4-5 inches thick. One of the men uses a machine to gouge out the ground around the divot, while another grabs a fresh piece of fill and sculpts it by hand to fill the void.

Two patrons are standing a few feet away, two beers each in hand, mesmerized by the process, amazed by just how close they are to one of golf's great par 3s. One reaches out under the ropes with his foot to tap the edge of the tee box.

"You ever going to be this close again like, ever ever ever?" one asks.

"No, that's why I'm trying to drink it in," the other says. "I forget everything. I forget what socks I put on this morning." We stand for a while in silence. "TV doesn't do this place any justice, man."

5:40 p.m. I've struck up a conversation with the two men: Derek and Andrew from Phoenix. A woman wielding a lawnmower comes across the fairway and onto the 11th green. "Is that thing hard to handle?" Derek asks one of the men on the tee.

"Well, if it was you, you'd be in the pond with it," he replied.

5:50 p.m. Where do these people keep coming from? Seven men are now on the tee box supervising the last of the divot replacement surgery. Six more have made their way onto the green with little spray bottles which the supervisor informs us is green sand they're squirting on the ball marks. A half-dozen more lawnmowers appear; their mowers are on strings so they can lower them down the hillsides at the edge of the water. They're along the side of the 11th green and in front of No. 12, too, sending up spray from Rae's Creek.

There are more, too: a man with a cup of green sand. Another with a leaf blower. A third in a blazer, holding court. This is an efficient army.

6:00 p.m. We're not the only ones with this idea. A few others come strolling down to the tee. One points out some of the different features of the holes, tour-guide style. "That pond over there, that really makes the hole difficult," he says.

6:10 p.m. Derek and Andrew finally move along, shaking their heads in pure satisfaction. They're low on beer, too, and this concession has shut down.

6:30 p.m. Stillness. There are roars echoing through the pines — Reed for eagle! Rory for birdie! — but I don't really have a way of knowing what they mean. The divot men are gone, and I'm struck by a sudden urge to tee one up on the fresh turf on No. 12. There are still mowers on No. 11, but the place already looks immaculate, the few tiny imperfections from the day's light rain and 54 rounds of play have been disguised or rehabilitated.

6:45 p.m. Tomorrow afternoon at about 4:30 p.m., it will be impossible to get anywhere near this spot. Rory will be here, and Reed and Rickie and Rahm and who knows who else may be playing consequential holes of golf. Before and after that, it'll be a pond, and a creek, and some extremely well-kept grass.