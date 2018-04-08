Jordan Spieth shoots 64, misses 8-footer on final hole that would have tied course record

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Jordan Spieth saved his best for last and shot an eight-under 64 to close the Masters on Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club.

Spieth finished 13 under overall and was the clubhouse leader when he turned in his card. (Two behind leader Patrick Reed.)

Spieth missed an eight-foot par putt on the 72nd hole that would have tied the course record of 63 (shared by Greg Norman and Nick Price), and it would have been the first-ever 63 shot in a final round. He's now the seventh player to shoot 64 in a final round.

He opened the day nine shots behind 54-hole leader Reed, but Spieth birdied the opening two holes and then added birdies on 5, 8 and 9 to make the turn in 31.

He continued his tear on the back nine, making birdies on 12, 13, 15 and 16, the latter a 33-footer to momentarily tie the lead.

In Spieth's four previous Masters appearances he's never finished worse than T11. He's finished T2 twice and won once, in 2015.