Spieth blazes through Amen Corner, jumps into contention

As he took on Amen Corner for the fifth Masters Sunday of his career, Jordan Spieth could be seen cheering after making it over the water on the notoriously difficult 12th hole.

Why was he so happy? Over five Masters appearances, Spieth's Sunday record at 12 hasn't been great, to put it diplomatically. He bogeyed 12 in 2014 and 2015, double bogeyed it in 2017 and, of course, infamously quadruple bogeyed it in 2016. This time was different. After parring the 11th, Spieth hit his shot on 12 and walked away with a smile on his face. He playfully put his arms up in celebration then canned a birdie putt from the fringe.

But he wasn't done. On 13 he drove it in the pine straw, but he still found the green from 230 yards with a perfect hybrid. He hit it to 12 feet, and although he missed his eagle putt he still made birdie. He started the day nine behind 54-hole leader Patrick Reed, but he's now just two back.

You can follow the final round here.