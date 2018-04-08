WATCH: Bubba Watson just putted into a bunker at the Masters

By Josh Berhow
Sunday, April 08, 2018

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Bubba Watson did something weekend hackers are all too familiar with — he putted into a bunker.

Playing his second shot to the par-5 2nd hole on Masters Sunday, Watson's ball came to rest on the front of the green, 69 feet away from the hole. The pin on the 2nd is tucked on the back right of the green, and the break forced Watson to putt off the green and onto the fringe. The problem is, he got dangerously close to the lip of a sand trap, and then the ball fell into said bunker.

Watson rolled his ball into the sand, but luckily for him he was able to blast out and save par. Check out the shot below.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now