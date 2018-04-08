WATCH: The moment Patrick Reed clinched the Masters title at Augusta

Patrick Reed celebrates after making par on the 18th green during the final round of the Masters.
Getty Images
By Kiley Bense
Sunday, April 08, 2018

Patrick Reed held onto his lead and triumphed at last, winning the 2018 Masters on the 18th hole with a putt for par. Reed held off challenges from Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler to claim his first Augusta National green jacket.

Below, watch the putt that clinched Reed's first major championship title, and Reed's reaction to that moment:

