WATCH: The moment Patrick Reed clinched the Masters title at Augusta

Getty Images
Patrick Reed held onto his lead and triumphed at last, winning the 2018 Masters on the 18th hole with a putt for par. Reed held off challenges from Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler to claim his first Augusta National green jacket.
Below, watch the putt that clinched Reed's first major championship title, and Reed's reaction to that moment:
The clinching putt.— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 8, 2018
Congratulations to @PReedGolf, 2018 #themasters Champion. pic.twitter.com/zEkWleSeRK