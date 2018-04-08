The legend of Jeff Knox continues to grow.

The Masters marker turned golf cult hero plays in the first group out on any weekend with an odd number of players at the Masters, which meant he was in the first group out on Saturday, accompanying Paul Casey.

When he got to the challenging 11th hole, Knox took an aggressive line with his approach shot, which rolled past the hole and settled some 25 feet away from the flag. His putt broke like mad from left to right towards the pond guarding the green, but rolled true into the center of the cup for a birdie three.

"It was beautiful speed, right bang in the middle," Casey said of the putt. "I was too busy trying to figure out how to make my 12‑footer for par."

As it turns out, the 505-yard hole played as second-hardest of the day. Officially, there were no birdies recorded on the hole, just 41 pars, 9 bogeys, and 3 "others." But fans of Knox — including Paul Casey — will know better.

"If I played with him enough there would be a lot of things I can glean from his golf game, for sure," Casey said.