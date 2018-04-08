WATCH: 'Are you kidding me?!' Even Jordan Spieth can't believe his 33-footer to tie the lead on No. 16

Jordan Spieth's reaction to the putt said it all. "Are you kidding me?!" he shouted to Michael Greller.
But this was no joke. Spieth had entered the day at five under par but had cut a nine-stroke deficit to just a single stroke as he headed to No. 16. There, he hit his approach to 33 feet. You'd better watch for yourself to find out what happened next.
.@JordanSpieth moves into a tie for the lead at 14-under par with the lengthy birdie on No. 16. #themasters pic.twitter.com/vAGnHpHyno— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 8, 2018