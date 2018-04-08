WATCH: 'Are you kidding me?!' Even Jordan Spieth can't believe his 33-footer to tie the lead on No. 16

By Dylan Dethier
Sunday, April 08, 2018

Jordan Spieth's reaction to the putt said it all. "Are you kidding me?!" he shouted to Michael Greller.

But this was no joke. Spieth had entered the day at five under par but had cut a nine-stroke deficit to just a single stroke as he headed to No. 16. There, he hit his approach to 33 feet. You'd better watch for yourself to find out what happened next.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now