How to apply for 2019 Masters tickets

It's time to start thinking about the 2019 Masters.

One of the keys here is patience. For those looking to snag tickets to the 2019 Masters, it all stars with the lottery at Tickets.masters.com, which typically opens in early May. If you've applied for tickets in the past, you can login to your existing account. If not, just create a new one. Remember, nothing is guaranteed; the application simply enters your account into a lottery.

When filling out the application, you will be offered various choices for your ticket preferences, but will be limited to a maximum of four tickets for practice rounds and two tickets for tournament rounds. The good news is it won't exactly break your bank. 2018 tournament round tickets were just $115 and practice round tickets just $75.

The application deadline for 2019 has not been clarified yet, but for reference, last year's deadline was June 1. The lottery winners for tournament days will be announced first, followed by practice round winners. You'll know your fate early this summer. Good luck!