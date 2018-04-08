Has Patrick Reed ever won a major?

As Patrick Reed gets ready for a showdown with Rory McIlroy at the 2018 Masters, here's a brief look back at his history in the majors.

Reed has won five times on the PGA Tour since 2013, but he's never won a major championship. The closest Reed has come to a major victory is a T2 in the 2017 PGA Championship. He tied for second with Louis Oosthuizen and Francisco Molinari, two shots behind winner Justin Thomas.

Below, a list of Reed's results in majors since 2014.

2014

Masters (CUT)

U.S. Open (T35)

Open Championship (CUT)

PGA Championship (T58)

2015

Masters (T22)

U.S. Open (T14)

Open Championship (T20)

PGA Championship (T30)

2016

Masters (T49)

U.S. Open (CUT)

Open Championship (T12)

PGA Championship (T13)

2017

Masters (CUT)

U.S. Open (T13)

Open Championship (CUT)

PGA Championship (T2)