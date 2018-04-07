WATCH: Rory McIlroy chips in for eagle to tie for lead at Masters

Rory McIlroy is on a mission this week, the only player in the field with a chance to become just the sixth player to win the career Grand Slam. Halfway through his third round on Saturday, he’s well on his way.

Beginning the day five shots behind 36-hole leader Patrick Reed, Rory was already three under for his round when he got to Augusta National's the par-5 8th hole. His second shot ended up to the right of the green, leaving a very difficult short-sided chip.

But McIlroy’s pitch, though much harder then he planned, was right on line and slammed into the flagstick before dropping into the cup for an eagle 3. Watch the shot below.

"How about that shot?!"

This incredible eagle has Rory McIlroy tied for the lead. #themasters pic.twitter.com/2eC0SmUS3I — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 7, 2018

The unlikely eagle moved McIlroy into a tie for the lead with Patrick Reed at nine under through eight holes.