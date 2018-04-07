WATCH: Phil Mickelson hits driver off the deck to six feet, makes eagle

This is a ball flight you have to see to believe.
Twitter/Masters
By Dylan Dethier
Saturday, April 07, 2018

An early triple bogey dashed any hopes of a Phil Mickelson miracle comeback on Saturday. Still, in contention or not, he pulled off one of the shots of the tournament in the rain at No. 8.

In full rain gear, Mickelson stepped up to his second shot at the uphill par-5 eighth hole holding driver. Yeah, driver. He hit a low banana cut cut up the hill, which bounded up the slope and ended up, well, pretty darn good. You should just watch the complete video below.

Mickelson went on to shoot 74.

More Tour & News

