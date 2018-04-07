2018 Masters: Final round tee times, pairings for Sunday at Augusta National

After 54 grueling holes at Augusta National, three rounds are nearly complete at the 2018 Masters, and the final round awaits on Sunday.

Sunday's main storylines are coming into view. Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy will no doubt be in the mix, and plenty of other big-name players will have a shot at the title (Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson among them). Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are too far back, and instead will be attempting to make a respectable finish on Sunday and build up some good vibes for next year. Check out the full tee times for the final round below

Masters Round 4 tee times (ET)

(* - designates an amateur)

10:00 a.m. - Vijay Singh

10:10 a.m. - Ian Poulter, Brian Harman

10:20 a.m. - Chez Reavie, Phil Mickelson

10:30 a.m. - Tyrrell Hatton, Doug Ghim*

10:40 a.m. - Martin Kaymer, Kyle Stanley

10:50 a.m. - Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Xander Schauffele

11:00 a.m. - Bryson DeChambeau, Branden Grace

11:10 a.m. - Tiger Woods, Rafael Cabrera Bello

11:20 a.m. - Bernhard Langer, Fred Couples

11:40 a.m. - Zach Johnson, Webb Simpson

11:50 a.m. - Ryan Moore, Jhonattan Vegas

12:00 a.m. - Adam Scott, Daniel Berger

12:10 a.m. - Haotong Li, Paul Casey

12:20 a.m. - Adam Hadwin, Hideki Matsuyama

12:30 a.m. - Satoshi Kodaira, Russell Henley

12:40 a.m. - Kevin Kisner, Francesco Molinari

12:50 a.m. - Matthew Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim

1:00 p.m. - Charley Hoffman, Tony Finau

1:20 p.m. - Jimmy Walker, Matt Kuchar

1:30 p.m. - Bernd Wiesberger, Jason Day

1:40 p.m. - Justin Rose, Louis Oosthuizen

1:50 p.m. - Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith

2:00 p.m. - Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

2:10 p.m. - Bubba Watson, Marc Leishman

2:20 p.m. - Henrik Stenson, Tommy Fleetwood

2:30 p.m. - Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm

2:40 p.m. - Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy