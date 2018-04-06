Tiger Woods shoots 75, fails to make up ground on Day 2 of Masters

Tiger Woods failed to make a birdie on the front nine Friday.
By GOLF WIRE
Friday, April 06, 2018

The leaderboard was coming back to Tiger Woods when he began his second round Friday at Augusta National. It was 1:30 p.m. and Woods was just a few strokes behind the leaders. But five hours later, after a woesome 18 holes, in which Woods shot 75, he now sits 13 shots behind leader Patrick Reed.

Woods's round began with a pummeled drive that ran 340 yards up the first fairway. What followed was a sloppy approach, an average chip and a two-putt for bogey. The front nine stuck to that script as Woods scraped his way around with made seven pars and a double bogey on the par-4 5th.

Meanwhile, Woods's playing partner Marc Leishman remained near the top of the leaderboard.

Woods showed only brief flashes of brilliance Friday — one of them came on a sawed-off release approach into the 11th — and his struggles continued on the 12th hole when his tee shot went in Rae's Creek for the second straight day. Only on 13th hole did Woods finally make a birdie, reaching the green in two and two-putting. He added another birdie on 15, but bogeyed 16.

Despite his disappointing form, Woods made the cut in the limited field invitational, so he will have two more rounds to make a charge at the 2018 Masters.

