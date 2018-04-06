Patrick Reed will swap his usual red polo for pink this Sunday at the Masters

We know what you're thinking. But Patrick Reed says the switch is not because of Tiger Woods's presence at Augusta this year.

Reed has worn a red shirt and black pants on tournament Sundays for years as an homage to Woods, but this Sunday will be different: he'll sport pink instead. Speaking to the Golf Channel, Reed attributed the change to a directive from his sponsor, Nike, to all of its players. "All the players will either be in dark blue or gray, grayish black today and yesterday and then all of us will be in the same color tomorrow and Saturday and Sunday," he said.

No word yet on whether Tiger (if he makes the cut) also plans to follow Nike's new rule. Sunday pink, anyone?