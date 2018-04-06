While Augusta National's iconic golf course has played difficult so far for the competitors at the 2018 Masters, the weather has been benign. That all changes on Saturday.

The 53 golfers who survived the 36-hole cut will be greeted by rain and wind on Moving Day. According to tournament officials, showers are likely in the morning, but by the afternoon the weather will turn worse with occasional heavy downpours and the potential for thunderstorms.

That means the leaders will be facing very difficult conditions during their rounds, that is if conditions even allow them to play.

It will be windy all day, but again the afternoon tee times will see the worst of it, with winds increasing from 5-10 mph in the a.m. to 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph later in the day.

You can see the current forecast from Augusta National below.

OFFICIAL WEATHER FORECAST FOR MASTERS SATURDAY (as of 6 PM Fri.)

Saturday: Scattered showers in the morning, then rain likely with a few thunderstorms possible during the afternoon, especially after 2 PM. Rain may be heavy at times.

- Rainfall: 0.60-1.00"

- Low: 60F, High: 70F

- Winds: SSW 5-10 mph in the morning, then SW shifting W 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph during the afternoon.