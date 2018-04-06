WATCH: Tiger Woods rinses tee shot on 12 for second day in a row at Masters

Tiger Woods on Friday during the second round of the 2018 Masters.
By Kevin Cunningham
Friday, April 06, 2018

From the start of his second round at the 2018 Masters, Tiger Woods was struggling to hang on. At the par-3 12th hole, he may have finally fallen off.

Tiger had already had a rough day when he got to Amen Corner. He made bogey on the opening hole and then dropped two shots on the par-4 5th.

Then, for the second day in a row, Woods hit his tee shot on the treacherous par-3 12th hole short and almost slammed his club in disgust as it landed on the front edge of the grass and rolled back into Rae's Creek. Watch the shot below

Fortunately Woods was able to scratch out a bogey after pitching onto the green from the drop area, just as he did in the first round. But the bogey dropped Tiger to four over on the day, and five over for the tournament, right near the projected cut line.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now