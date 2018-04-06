After two action-packed days at Augusta National, the weekend awaits at the 2018 Masters. On Friday night, the Masters field is whittled down by way of the cut so that only the golfers who have played the best over the first and second rounds get a chance to play the weekend and fight for the green jacket.

The top 50 players, including ties, as well as all players within 10 shots of the lead make the cut and play the third round on Saturday.

Once the second round is officially over, the Masters tournament committee will gather and set the pairings and tee times for Saturday's third round. Once they are released, full tee times for the third round will appear below.