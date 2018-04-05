WATCH: Sergio Garcia dumps five balls in the water, makes record-high 13

AUGUSTA, Ga. - A year ago, Sergio Garcia got to the 15th hole and hit one of the greatest shots in Masters history. This year? Another memorable trip to No.15 — but with a twist.

After a booming 322-yard tee shot down the left-center fairway, the defending Masters champion had just 205 yards left to the pin, but Garcia hit his second shot into the water.

After taking a penalty drop, Garcia hit a wedge — his fourth shot — past the pin and spun it off the green, back into the water. Then he did it again with his sixth shot. And eighth. And tenth. You can watch part of the carnage below:

With his 10th shot of the 15th hole, Sergio Garcia delivered his fifth consecutive ball into the water. #themasters https://t.co/Nj020wsUeB pic.twitter.com/kWA0XBSlUK — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 5, 2018

Garcia actually got up-and-down with his sixth effort (his 12th shot on the hole), making an eight-footer for a decidedly unlucky 13. The score was the highest in Masters history on the 15th hole and tied the highest score on any hole in Masters history.