WATCH: Nike celebrates Tiger's return with a new hype video

While Tiger's return to competitive prominence has been met with breathless excitement around the world, there is perhaps no one more enthused about his recent play than the Big Cat's longtime sponsor, Nike.

Over the years, the company has released dozens of videos and advertisements featuring their most famous endorsee, and today, a new video made its debut.

The video spans Tiger's notable career achievements, beginning with his auspicious appearance on the Mike Douglas show as toddler. The video then ramps up as it chronicles Tiger's amateur victories, first Masters win, and other professional career highlights.

The video comes to an abrupt stop on a shot where Tiger drops to his knees, in obvious pain, after hitting a drive. The words "Please Stand By" linger on the screen for a few seconds, before giving way to a now-memorable clip of Woods making a long birdie putt during the final round of the Valspar Championship. Tiger tips his TW-emblazoned cap smiles for the crowd. The final screen reads simply: "Welcome back."

Watch the video in its entirety below.