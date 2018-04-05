WATCH: Amateur Doug Ghim, with dad caddying, holes out for eagle at Masters

Amateur Doug Ghim stares down his approach shot on the 18th hole Thursday at the Masters.
By Kevin Cunningham
Thursday, April 05, 2018

As an amateur playing in the venerated Masters Tournament, you're completing a lifelong dream just being there. What actually transpires on the course is secondary.

Someone forgot to tell that to Doug Ghim.

On Thursday, Ghim, a senior at the University of Texas, did something that has only happened five other times at the Masters: he holed out for eagle from the fairway on the par-4 18th hole. Better still, his dad was right next to him holding his bag when it happened, dressed in the traditional white jump suit worn by caddies at Augusta National. Watch the incredible shot below.

Unbelievably, it was not even Ghim's first eagle of the day. He also made eagle at the par-5 13th hole, and a much more routine one at that.

Ghim, who earned his spot in the Masters by finishing runner-up at the 2017 U.S. Amateur, finished the day at even par and, thanks to his heroics on the final hole, beat Tiger Woods by a shot.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now