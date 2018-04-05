As an amateur playing in the venerated Masters Tournament, you're completing a lifelong dream just being there. What actually transpires on the course is secondary.

Someone forgot to tell that to Doug Ghim.

On Thursday, Ghim, a senior at the University of Texas, did something that has only happened five other times at the Masters: he holed out for eagle from the fairway on the par-4 18th hole. Better still, his dad was right next to him holding his bag when it happened, dressed in the traditional white jump suit worn by caddies at Augusta National. Watch the incredible shot below.

The 6th eagle ever recorded at the 18th belongs to amateur @DougGhim.



He'll remember this one. #theMasters pic.twitter.com/glCqPJS9Bu — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 5, 2018

Unbelievably, it was not even Ghim's first eagle of the day. He also made eagle at the par-5 13th hole, and a much more routine one at that.

First eagle of the Tournament goes to U.S. Amateur runner-up @DougGhim at No. 13. #themasters pic.twitter.com/4WnbPYgMlO — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 5, 2018

Ghim, who earned his spot in the Masters by finishing runner-up at the 2017 U.S. Amateur, finished the day at even par and, thanks to his heroics on the final hole, beat Tiger Woods by a shot.