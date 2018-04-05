WATCH: Phil Mickelson makes a 46-foot birdie putt on No. 1 at Augusta

1:38 | Tour & News
Bold predictions for 2018: Phil Mickelson wins the Masters
Can a 47-year-old Phil Mickelson win the 2018 Masters at Augusta National?
Just Phil being Phil: Phil Mickelson kicked off his first round of the 2018 Masters with a 46-foot birdie putt on the first hole. The impressive putt came after Mickelson found himself in a fairway bunker.
The three-time Masters champ is currently T29 in the tournament. Watch footage of the putt below:
Phil Mickelson recovers from a drive into the fairway bunker, by making a 46-foot birdie putt on No. 1 to start #themasters in style. pic.twitter.com/vt5vlqpE1l— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 5, 2018