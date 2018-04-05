WATCH: Phil Mickelson makes a 46-foot birdie putt on No. 1 at Augusta

1:38 | Tour & News
Bold predictions for 2018: Phil Mickelson wins the Masters
Can a 47-year-old Phil Mickelson win the 2018 Masters at Augusta National?
By Kiley Bense
Thursday, April 05, 2018

Just Phil being Phil: Phil Mickelson kicked off his first round of the 2018 Masters with a 46-foot birdie putt on the first hole. The impressive putt came after Mickelson found himself in a fairway bunker.

The three-time Masters champ is currently T29 in the tournament. Watch footage of the putt below:

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now