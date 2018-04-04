Check out the group portrait from Sergio Garcia's Masters Champions dinner

By Kevin Cunningham
Wednesday, April 04, 2018

It must be nice to be the defending Masters champion at Augusta National. You are feted wherever you go - by members, fans and pros alike - and you get to wear a sharp new blazer while you're there. This year, it's Sergio Garcia's turn, and Tuesday night saw the culmination of the reigning winner's experience: the Masters Champions dinner.

As many as 30 former Masters winners (based on the portrait from the evening) gathered at the Augusta National clubhouse along with ANGC chairman Fred Ridley to celebrate Garcia's win. Sergio provided them with a traditional Spanish meal and some fine Spanish wine. After the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jack Nicklaus and Gary player - to name a few – had told their stories and finished their meals, the golf legends posed for a photo, which you can see below.

Garcia was clearly thrilled by the entire experience, as he retweeted the photo with the message, "This was one of the coolest and most amazing nights of my life! Thank you to @TheMasters #ANGC and all the past masters champions for making it so special!"

With the Champions Dinner complete, there is just one more day of fun and games before the real competition begins Thursday morning at Augusta National.

Former Masters champions join ANGC chairman Fred Ridley to celebrate Sergio Garcia's Masters win.

