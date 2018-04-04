WATCH: See the first hole-in-one from the 2018 Masters Par 3 Contest

By Dylan Dethier
Wednesday, April 04, 2018

No flagstick is safe on the Wednesday of Masters Week, and the only surprise about the first ace of the day was that it didn't happen sooner. The wedge-filled event saw a record nine holes-in-one the last time it was played, in 2016 (last year's event was cut short due to weather).

South African Dylan Frittelli was the first to make an ace in this year's edition, holing out on the downhill 8th at Augusta National's Par-3 course. You can see the complete video below:

Tommy Fleetwood led the competition after firing a round of five-under 22.

