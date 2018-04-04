The 2018 Masters is finally upon us, and they're are far too many favorites and possibilities for drama to count.

Can Tiger Woods do the unthinkable and top off his comeback with a fifth green jacket? How about Rory McIlroy finally slipping on the green jacket to complete the career Grand Slam? Or will Phil Mickelson top them all and capture his fourth victory at Augusta National.

We are live blogging the entire first round of the Masters beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday. Follow the along below so you don't miss a shot.

FULL ROUND 1 LEADERBOARD | TOUR CONFIDENTIAL MASTERS PREVIEW