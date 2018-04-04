The golf world wasn't exactly hurting for more big news this week given the anticipation for the 2018 Masters, but the powers-that-be at Augusta National have a knack for making an unexpected splash, as seen with Wednesday's announcement of the Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship.

Not long after the announcement, current members of the LPGA Tour took to Twitter to share their excitement for the new event on Augusta's hallowed grounds. Those pros included Jessica Korda and Cheyenne Woods.

Next year, Augusta National will host a women’s amateur championship. This is amazing for the women’s game!!! — Cheyenne Woods (@Cheyenne_Woods) April 4, 2018

A big statement, and compliment to the womens game. To tee it the weekend before the Masters...I know a lot of people that will be envious of this opportunity. https://t.co/4UX8G5omc3 — Paige Mackenzie (@Paige_Mackenzie) April 4, 2018

https://t.co/EIja9Cpola what about a women’s masters??? This would be amazing! Support women’s golf, make us part of the amazing history that Augusta National has. — Ryann O'Toole (@RyannOToole) April 4, 2018

Wow!! Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship in 2019! Pretty cool stuff getting done by the people in green jackets. I might have practiced more back then if a chance to play Augusta was on the table. @TheMasters #Augusta #womensgolf — Cindy LaCrosse (@CindyLaCrosse) April 4, 2018

This is great!!! Great for women’s golf!! https://t.co/OUsLR8abLS — Lori Beth Adams (@LB_Adams1) April 4, 2018

It’s an exciting time to be alive. #AugustaNational just took a step forward in a huge way for women’s golf and women at large. Hats off to the club - just made so many dreams one that wouldn’t just be laughed at (personal story)! #LPGA #progress — Kelly Shon (@KellyShon) April 4, 2018

Given that the tournament will be restricted to amateurs, some pros admitted to a touch of envy, while pros like Christina Kim and Amy Olson even jokingly floated the idea of surrendering her pro status for a shot to play in the event.

Should I reinstate my amateur status and try to play in three years??? https://t.co/mtXwwlS54a — Christina Kim (@TheChristinaKim) April 4, 2018

Is it just me or did the thought of getting their amateur status back cross any of my @lpga friend’s minds.... #Augusta #amateurgolf #championship https://t.co/RKlJfeHMw0 — Amy (Anderson) Olson (@AmyOlsonGolf) April 4, 2018

Should I get my amateur status back? https://t.co/nrQts2EjVT — Cara (@CaraFreemanGolf) April 4, 2018

The inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship will take place in 2019. The final round will be held at Augusta National Golf Club on the Saturday before the Masters. Since 2013, Augusta has hosted another amateur event, the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship, the finals of which are conducted at ANGC the Sunday before the Masters.