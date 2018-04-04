'Jealous!!!': LPGA pros react to announcement of Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship

By Kevin Cunningham
The golf world wasn't exactly hurting for more big news this week given the anticipation for the 2018 Masters, but the powers-that-be at Augusta National have a knack for making an unexpected splash, as seen with Wednesday's announcement of the Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship.

Not long after the announcement, current members of the LPGA Tour took to Twitter to share their excitement for the new event on Augusta's hallowed grounds. Those pros included Jessica Korda and Cheyenne Woods.

Given that the tournament will be restricted to amateurs, some pros admitted to a touch of envy, while pros like Christina Kim and Amy Olson even jokingly floated the idea of surrendering her pro status for a shot to play in the event.

The inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship will take place in 2019. The final round will be held at Augusta National Golf Club on the Saturday before the Masters. Since 2013, Augusta has hosted another amateur event, the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship, the finals of which are conducted at ANGC the Sunday before the Masters.

