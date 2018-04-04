WATCH: Jack Nicklaus's grandson makes hole-in-one during Masters Par-3 Contest

It was quite the day Wednesday at Augusta National, where current competitors and past champions competed in the Masters Par-3 Contest. Often family members will caddie for the players in the annual event, and sometimes they even get to hit a shot or two.

Jack Nicklaus's grandson Gary will be thanking his famous granddad for the rest of his life for allowing him to do just that.

Gary got tapped to caddie for Jack at this year's event, and on the final hole of the Par-3 course at Augusta National, Jack let Gary take a swing off the tee. Incredibly, the he sank the tee shot for an unlikely hole-in-one. Even better, he did it in front of Gary Player and Tom Watson, all while dressed in Augusta’s traditional white caddie jumpsuit.

You can watch the ace, and grandad's reaction, below.