Practice round fun is a side to the Phil Mickelson-Tiger Woods relationship the golf world had never seen before. That changed Tuesday.

The former rivals played together Tuesday in a friendly match against Fred Couples and Thomas Pieters. Mickelson and Woods put on a show on course, Woods kicking things off with an eagle on Nos. 13 and 15 before birdieing 16. Mickelson, meanwhile went on a run of his own, birdieing holes 13-17, according to GolfChannel.com.

When the group reached the 16th, they took a moment to engage in what has become a Masters back nine tradition: skipping balls across the pond, trying to get the balls close to the hole (Tommy Fleetwood's caddy, Ian Finnis, was particularly successful with his effort on Monday). The four lined up, three righties and the Lefty, and hit in unison. It was a light moment in what was by all accounts an enjoyable practice round, especially for the victors.

"They certainly enjoyed beating us badly," Couples said. You can see photos of the moment below.

Getty Images

Getty Images