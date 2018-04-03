How to watch Tiger Woods at the Masters: streaming options

Good news for those stuck at work this week: the Masters website streams dozens of hours of coverage on Thursday and Friday (and will do so on the weekend as well).

So even though the TV broadcast won't kick on until 3 p.m. ET on ESPN on Thursday and Friday, you can still watch Tiger Woods's highly anticipated return to Augusta National, even though he'll be finished before the telecast begins Thursday. The Masters website focuses on two morning groups and two afternoon groups for all 18 holes, among other streaming options.

The streaming schedule on Masters.com for Thursday is as follows (ET):

10:09 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Patton Kizzire, Paul Casey

10:42 a.m. — Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood

1:38 p.m. — Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm

2 p.m. — Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson, Rafael Cabrera Bello

Masters.com streaming channels (ET):

Honorary starters: 7:45-8:30 a.m.

On the range: 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Amen Corner: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

Holes 15 and 16: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.

Broadcast: 3-7 p.m.