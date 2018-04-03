Sergio Garcia unveils his menu for the 2018 Masters Champions dinner honoring his victory

At long last, Sergio Garcia captured his first major championship victory in 2017, defeating Justin Rose in a playoff. Along with the large weight lifted off his shoulders, Garcia got to slip on a green jacket and received a check for $1.98 million.

But one of the most cherished prizes for any Masters winner is the spot they earn at the annual Champions dinner Tuesday night of Masters week. Each year, the previous year's champion gets to pick the meal.

On Tuesday, Sergio tweeted out the menu full of Spanish-inspired dishes for this year's feast. Check it out below.

Starter: Those in attendance this year will begin their meal with an International Salad, which is "inspired by ingredients representing countries of Masters Champions."

Main Course: The primary focus of the meal is a dish called Arroz Caldoso de Bogavante, which is described as a traditional Spanish lobster rice dish.

Dessert: For a post-meal sweet, the Masters champions will be treated to Angela Garcia's Tres Leches Cake, named after (and cooked by?) Garcia's wife, Angela.

Wine: Finally, the participants will be washing down their meal with a pair of Spanish wines: 2016 Sketch, Albarino, Rias Baixas and 2014 Pinea, Tempranillo, Ribera Del Duero.

So excited and honored to host my first Champions Dinner @TheMasters! I hope everyone will enjoy the food. Can’t wait to sit around all those great champions and listen to their stories! pic.twitter.com/Qcs3Tmj8Oj — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) April 3, 2018

