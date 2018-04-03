The 2018 Masters is finally here! It is among the most anticipated majors in a long time, thanks to the successful return of Tiger Woods and the stellar play by the likes of Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Justin Thomas and more.

Augusta National Golf Club's iconic course is prepped and ready for the event, and the players await their starting times and pairing for the first and second rounds, which will be released on Tuesday.

What: Masters

Where: Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

When: Thursday-Sunday, April 5-8

Purse: $11 million ($1.98 million winner)

Defending champion: Sergio Garcia (9 under, 279)

TV Schedule (ET)

Thursday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (CBS Sports); 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (CBS Sports); 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (CBS Sports); 3-7:30 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (CBS Sports); 2-7 p.m. (CBS)

A full list of tee times for round 1 and 2 will appear below when they are released.