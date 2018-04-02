Tommy Fleetwood's caddie Ian Finnis hit the shot of the day on Monday at Augusta National

A fan-favorite Masters tradition comes at the par-3 16th, where players skip balls off the pond and onto the green. After Tommy Fleetwood left his attempt in the water on Monday, his caddie took matters into his own hands.

Ian Finnis, a longtime friend of Fleetwood's and a good player in his own right, grabbed an iron to an ovation from the crowd, which was inflated due to the threesome of Woods-Couples-Thomas on the adjacent 6th hole. Finnis, who also won closest-to-the pin honors for caddies at last year's Players Championship, hit a perfect low liner that skipped four times off the water, bounced off the front bank and up past the pin, settling four feet away to raucous applause. Finnis soaked it in, taking a bow and walking up to the green with a wide grin.

At the crowd's urging, he finished off the effort, too: with Fleetwood tending the pin, Finnis made the putt for an (extremely unofficial) birdie 2. Tough to beat for his only hole of the week. You can see how it unfolded below, captured by Getty's Patrick Smith:

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Patrick Smith/Getty Images