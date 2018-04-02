WATCH: The hype continues! Tiger chips in for eagle on Masters Monday, and the crowd goes crazy

Tiger Woods is giving the crowd something to cheer about already.
By Josh Berhow
Monday, April 02, 2018

As if the hype wasn't real enough already, Tiger Woods is lighting up the highlight reel three days before the Masters even starts.

Woods showed up at Augusta National Golf Club Monday afternoon and began his practice round after a warm-up session. With a huge crowd following him, Woods wasted little time giving them something to cheer about. Chipping from off the green on the par-5 2nd, Woods knocked it in for eagle. Remember those short-game issues? They seem to be a thing of the past.

Check out Woods's shot (and the crowd's reaction) below.

