Jason Day says '10-20' players believe they can beat Tiger Woods at his best

Masters week is upon us, and Monday saw several competitors give their pre-tournament press conferences at Augusta National Golf Club's gleaming new media center. Among them was former World No. 1 Jason Day.

Day comes into the Masters having rediscovered his game of late with several solid finishes on Tour. Questions naturally shifted to Tiger Woods at times, and Day noted that he sees the lack of attention on him as an advantage.

"I think everyone's kind of solely focused on Tiger and what he's going to do here and seeing if he can get to No. 15. But that's fine with us. That's fine with me. I can just kind of focus on what I need to do to try and win this tournament. Tiger's Tiger, but I think the biggest thing for me is I can't beat myself. "

Jason Day won the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open in late January.

But Day didn't stop there. He argued his case for himself and the younger crop of players on Tour, asserting his belief that many of them have at least as good of a chance as Tiger at taking home the green jacket.

"I think on my good day I've got a good chance of beating him. I honestly believe that. I think that there's 10, 20 other guys out there that honestly believe they can beat Tiger as well at his good day as well now."

Day has dealt with injuries, tragedy in his personal life, and an on-course slump since his banner years in 2015 and 2016 when he captured eight PGA Tour wins, including his first major championship at the 2015 PGA. But Day has found his form of late, winning the Farmers Insurance Open in January and following it up with a T2 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Day's two best performances at the Masters were a T2 in 2011 and a 3rd-place finish in 2013.