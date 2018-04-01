Inbee Park, Pernilla Lindberg still tied after four playoff holes, will decide ANA Inspiration Monday

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Inbee Park and Pernilla Lindberg will return to Mission Hills on Monday morning to decide the ANA Inspiration.

They played the par-5 18th four extra times before it was too dark to continue. Jennifer Song dropped out with a par on the third extra hole, and Park and Lindberg decided to play one more hole in fading light.

Twenty minutes after sunset with portable lights and the scoreboard helping illuminate the green, Park made a 6-foot par putt and Lindberg knocked in a 2-footer to match.

They will resume play Monday at 11 a.m. ET on the par-4 10th.

All three who got into the playoff birdied the par-5 18th, with Song getting to 15 under first with a 5-foot putt. Park followed with a 4-footer, and Lindberg matched her in the final group. Park and Song shot 5-under 67, and Lindberg had a 71.

Park won in 2013 at Mission Hills and is a seven-time major champion. The 29-year-old Hall of Famer won the Founders Cup two weeks ago in Phoenix for her 19th tour title, a day after revealing she was 50-50 about retiring before returning from a long break. She returned to play a month ago in Singapore after not playing since the Women’s British Open in August.