PHOTOS: Augusta National unveils new state-of-the-art Masters golf shop

Patrons lucky enough to score Masters tickets will be greeted by Augusta National's brand new merchandise center, which officially opened today.

The new facility, located to the right of the 1st fairway, took 20 weeks to build and has twice the floor space as the previous building.

Sixty-four registers will lead to quicker checkouts, and there's also a larger shipping facility. The shop boasts 125 different styles of hats and has a few new items to display this year as well, including infant caddie jumpsuit onesies, pajama pants, Masters playing cards, vintage coasters and more.

It's been a busy couple of years for the club. It was just last year when it opened its lavish new press building for the Masters.

Check out some pictures of the new shop below.

Courtesy of Augusta National Golf Club

