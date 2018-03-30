'I'm just here to win': Tiger Woods practices at Augusta with DeChambeau, might play Masters Par-3 Contest

Tiger Woods is excited and ready to go with Masters week just days away, and that's according to none other than the man himself.

In an interview published Friday on his official website, Tiger Woods laid out where his mind and game are heading into next week's Masters, his first since 2015, and the first major of his surprising comeback on Tour.

"I'm just really looking forward to playing," said Woods. "It's the best run tournament in the world. The golf course, the patrons, the entire atmosphere. It's a golfer's heaven... the course was in fantastic shape. My yardage book was basically the same."

Tiger Woods during the final round of the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

Woods revealed that he played two practice rounds at Augusta National last week, including some holes with rising PGA Tour star Bryson DeChambeau. He said the course played "brutally long" while noting that it "will play much, much faster in the tournament."

Woods also got into just how shocking his most-recent return to the game has been, considering that less than a year ago he was bed-ridden recovering from a major fusion back surgery, not knowing whether he would ever swing a club again, let alone in golf's greatest event.

"I got a second chance on life. I am a walking miracle."

But don't think that the miraculous nature of his comeback—which has seen him finish 12, T2 and T5 in his last three starts—has affected his usual sky-high expectations, as Tiger noted at the end of the article, "I'm just there to win."

As for details on his preparation, Woods is testing new setups for his driver and fairway wood shafts, and he has yet to decide on a firm schedule for his practice rounds next week, though he did say he might play in the Masters Par-3 Contest on Wednesday.