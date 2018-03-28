It's the most wonderful time of the year...Masters week!

How better to celebrate than by entering GOLF.com's Ultimate Masters Pool for a chance to win a slew of amazing prizes?

Entering is a breeze: simply select a dream team of Masters contestants then sit back, make yourself a pimento cheese sandwich and watch your players zoom up the leaderboard. Winning teams will be determined by total prize money, with amateurs playing the role of tiebreaker. Are you a Rory-Rickie-Rahm kind of guy or gal? Or are you more partial to Mickelson, Matsuyama and Matt (Kuchar)? The choices are yours, and one of the 13 prizes below could be, too.

So, get in the game through the link below. Don't dillydally — the contest closes Thursday at 7 a.m. Good luck!

Contest Terms and Conditions

Prizes :

1st — Cobra F8 Driver

The next driver in your bag could be a Cobra F8.

​

2nd — Scotty Cameron Futura 6M Putter

3rd — Odyssey Milled Collection RSX 001 Putter

4th — Adidas Tour360 shoes

5th — Wilson Custom Stamped RAW Wedge

6th — Travis Mathew Polo, T-shirt and hat

7th — $100 Seamus Golf gift card

8th — Three dozen Wilson FG Tour balls

9th — Two dozen Callaway Chrome Soft balls

10th — Nike Masters-themed hats

11th — Nike Maverick sunglasses

12th — Puma P 110 Hat

13th — Mizuno fall golf hat and towel