It's the most wonderful time of the year...Masters week!
How better to celebrate than by entering GOLF.com's Ultimate Masters Pool for a chance to win a slew of amazing prizes?
Entering is a breeze: simply select a dream team of Masters contestants then sit back, make yourself a pimento cheese sandwich and watch your players zoom up the leaderboard. Winning teams will be determined by total prize money, with amateurs playing the role of tiebreaker. Are you a Rory-Rickie-Rahm kind of guy or gal? Or are you more partial to Mickelson, Matsuyama and Matt (Kuchar)? The choices are yours, and one of the 13 prizes below could be, too.
So, get in the game through the link below. Don't dillydally — the contest closes Thursday at 7 a.m. Good luck!
Prizes:
1st — Cobra F8 Driver
2nd — Scotty Cameron Futura 6M Putter
3rd — Odyssey Milled Collection RSX 001 Putter
4th — Adidas Tour360 shoes
5th — Wilson Custom Stamped RAW Wedge
6th — Travis Mathew Polo, T-shirt and hat
7th — $100 Seamus Golf gift card
8th — Three dozen Wilson FG Tour balls
9th — Two dozen Callaway Chrome Soft balls
10th — Nike Masters-themed hats
11th — Nike Maverick sunglasses
12th — Puma P 110 Hat
13th — Mizuno fall golf hat and towel