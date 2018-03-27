Viewer's guide: Mickelson, Spieth, Fowler headline Houston Open field

The last tune-up before the Masters — and the final chance to qualify — begins at the Houston Open on Thursday in Humble, Texas.

Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Henrik Stenson and Matt Kuchar headline the field, although all six already have a spot reserved at Augusta National Golf Club. Other players — notable ones like Ian Poulter, Brandt Snedeker, Keegan Bradley, Ernie Els and Lee Westwood — will have to win to get in.

Spieth is grouped with Chris Stroud and Jhonattan Vegas for the first two rounds. That threesome tees off at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday. Stenson, Fowler and Martin Kaymer are off at 9:10 a.m. Thursday, Kuchar, Steve Stricker and Daniel Berger are at 1:50 p.m., and Mickelson, Rose and defending champion Russell Henley tee off at 2 p.m.

Click here for complete tee times.

What: Houston Open

Where: Golf Club of Houston, Humble, Texas

When: Thursday-Sunday, March 29-April 1

Purse: $7 million ($1.26 million winner)

Defending champion: Russell Henley (20 under, 268)

TV Schedule (ET)

Thursday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 2-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday: 2-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (NBC)