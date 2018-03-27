Acclaimed producer developing Tiger Woods docuseries based on new biography

Tiger Woods's recent on-course renaissance has not only helped him reclaim his place as the most-talked about person in the golf world. It's also seen him break back into the spotlight of the greater sports world and beyond.

More proof of that came Tuesday, when Variety reported that documentary director and producer Alex Gibney is developing a new documentary series about Tiger's life and career. The new biography 'Tiger Woods' written by Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian will be the foundation of the series. Both authors have signed on as executive producers.

Gibney's many credits include critically-acclaimed works he directed such as Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief, We Steal Secrets: The Story of Wikileaks, and the Academy-Award nominated Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room. His film Taxi to the Dark Side took home the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature in 2007.

The cover of Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian's new book Tiger Woods. Courtesy

Gibney's production company Jigsaw Productions, which has a roster of series on cable and Netflix, will develop the series.