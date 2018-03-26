Tiger Woods commits to play in the National, the D.C.-area event run by his foundation

Tiger Woods announced on Monday that he'll be in the field for the National held at TPC Potomac, an event in the Washington D.C. area that's run by his foundation.

The National is June 28 to July 1. It was named the Quicken Loans National for the past four years and was sponsored by AT&T the seven years prior to that, but it is currently without a title sponsor.

Woods's agent, Mark Steinberg, told the Washington Post in September that they were currently looking for a title sponsor in the D.C. area. Given Woods's health and strong play as of late, his commitment to the tournament isn't surprising, although it might be the news a potential title sponsor would want to hear before signing on.

Woods, who last played in the National in 2015, has finished in the top 12 in his last three starts and is one of the favorites for the Masters April 5-8 at Augusta National.