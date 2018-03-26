Roberto De Vicenzo could not have been more casual.

In the moments after he finished with a final round "65" at the 1968 Masters, De Vicenzo sat there are the scoring table waiting for the tournament to finish. He had posted a score of "11 under." Bob Goalby approached the 18th green with the same score. De Vicenzo sat there, one leg up on the arm of his lawn chair, as casual as can be in this most nerve-wracking moment. Goalby would make his par.

Roberto De Vincenzo casually awaits Bob Goalby's finish near the 18th green at Augusta National in 1968. YouTube.com

As a visual, Casual De Vicenzo becomes quite ironic. The 45-year-old Argentinian — who was celebrating his birthday that day, no less — had just signed his scorecard with one too many fours on it. After making an impressive birdie on the par-4 17th, De Vincenzo wrote down "4" instead of "3." The green-coated purveyors of the Masters were forced to follow the Rules of Golf by the book, take his signed score of 66 and rule Goalby the Masters Champion.

What happened next is one of the most gut-wrenching and unintentionally riveting moments in Masters television history as De Vicenzo and Goalby are hosted for interviews in Butler Cabin…at the same time. In an ode to The Rewatchables Podcast by The Ringer, GOLF.com sat down to discuss those interviews, the broadcast in general and everything that was different about watching the Masters 50 years ago.

