Meet the amateurs playing in the 2018 Masters

Six amateurs qualified for the 2018 Masters field — here's how they got to Augusta.

Doc Redman qualified by winning the 2017 U.S. Amateur Championship. The North Carolina native and Clemson student rallied from 2 down with two holes to play, ultimately securing the victory on the first playoff hole at Riviera.

Doug Ghim qualified by finishing as the runner-up at the 2017 U.S. Amateur Championship. Ghim was born in Illinois and is a senior at the University of Texas. He played on the U.S. Palmer Cup and Walker Cup teams and went 8-0-0 in those competitions.

Harry Ellis qualified by winning the 2017 British Amateur Championship. He was 4 down with five holes to play in the event at Royal St. Georges but ultimately won on the second playoff hole. Ellis attends Florida State University and also played in the 2017 British Open.

Lin Yuxin qualified by winning the 2017 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship. He is the youngest player in the field at just 17 and will be the first Chinese amateur to play in the event. He is left-handed.

Joaquin Niemann qualified by winning the 2017 Latin America Amateur Championship. Niemann, the world's top-ranked amateur, shot an eight-under-par closing 63 to win the Latin America Amateur by five shots.

Matt Parziale qualified by winning the 2017 U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship. Parziale is a firefighter from Brockton, Mass., and the 30-year-old won the Mid-Am in an 8 and 6 thrashing.

The low amateur finisher at the Masters is honored in a ceremony at Butler Cabin. The low amateur in 2017 was Stuart Hagestad, a financial analyst from California.

