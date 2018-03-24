Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson to face off in Final Four after advancing at Match Play

By Kevin Cunningham
Saturday, March 24, 2018

After five rounds of matches at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, four players are still standing and will battle Sunday at Austin Country Club to take home the title.

Of the two semifinal matches, there is little doubt which will be the marquee contest. Reigning PGA champ and World No. 2 Justin Thomas will face two-time Masters champ Bubba Watson Sunday morning for a spot in the championship match. Both players are coming off recent Tour wins in 2018. Thomas triumphed at the Honda Classic before losing to Phil Mickelson in a playoff at the WGC-Mexico. Watson took home the trophy at the Genesis Open at Riviera in February.

To arrive at this point, Thomas handily defeated Si Woo Kim Saturday morning 6 and 5. Kyle Stanley put up a bigger fight in the afternoon, but Thomas stayed the course to secure a 2 and 1 victory. Watson got past Brian Harman in the round of 16 before easily beating Kiradech Aphibarnrat 5 and 3 in the quarters.

Justin Thomas plays a shot on the sixth hole Saturday during the WGC-Dell Match Play.

The other semifinal match features No. 13 seed Alex Noren and Kevin Kisner. Kisner showed his mettle in the semis by trouncing match play-master Ian Poulter 8 and 6 in a match that ended on the 12th hole.

The winners of Sunday morning's semifinals matches will play for the WGC-Match Play trophy one-on-one Sunday afternoon.

