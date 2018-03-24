Dustin Johnson unleashes 489-yard drive at match play

If you believe the adage "drive for show, putt for dough," let's just say you got quite a show from Dustin Johnson at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

The world's No. 1 player currently shares the top spot on the PGA Tour's list of the year's longest drives with Hudson Swafford. (They both smashed 430 yard drives at the Sentry Tournament of champions earlier this year.)

But on the par-5 12th hole on Friday, DJ hit a drive never before seen on the PGA Tour: a 489-yard humdinger that obliterated the record for the PGA Tour's longest drive in history, which was 476 yards, set by Davis Love III in 2003:

DJ went long. REAL LONG.



489 yards. Statistics do not officially count in this event. But the longest drive on TOUR in the ShotLink era (2003) is 476 yards by @Love3d. pic.twitter.com/EHgMscMhdt — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 23, 2018

Much to every fan's chagrin, cameras weren't rolling on Dustin's epic drive, so we'll just have to trust ShotLink on this one. And to add a double whammy of disappointment, because the match play is not a stroke play event, DJ's record will remain unofficial.