WATCH: Bubba Watson’s chip gets rejected by grandstand, nearly hits him at Match Play

Bubba Watson is one of the hottest golfers on the planet right now, but golf is always an adventure with the two-time Masters champ, and Saturday at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play was no different.

Bubba advanced through group play to face off against Brian Harman in the round of 16 on Saturday morning. Watson was cruising at 3 up when the two players arrived at the par-4 13th hole at Austin Country Club.

Watson's monster tee shot left him 50 yards short and right of the green near a grandstand. The spectators’ seats partially blocked Bubba's path to the green, so he needed to slightly curve a short pitch around them and onto the green. Unfortunately, Bubba couldn't summon his usual shot-shaping magic, and his fat chip bounded off the grandstand and shot back towards Watson, nearly hitting him before settling seven yards farther from the hole. Watch for yourself below.

Distance: Minus 8 yards... pic.twitter.com/TMumk4bD4i — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) March 24, 2018

Fortunately for Bubba, he still was able to pull off a 2 and 1 victory over Harman and advance to the round of 8 Saturday afternoon.