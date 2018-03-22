WATCH: Georgia middle schooler makes albatross as his dad looks on

Finley Burke of Jesup, Ga., already has at least one incredible golf story to tell. And he's only 12 years old. Earlier this month, while competing in a middle-school golf match at Pine Forest CC, Burke holed his second shot from 208 yards on the par-5 3rd hole. PGA.com puts the odds of making an albatross like Finley's at 1,000,000 to 1.

According to his dad, Chad, Finley started playing golf a little over a year ago. Chad Burke appeared on local news affiliate WJCL to proudly describe his son's accomplishment.

And yes, Chad had his cell phone camera rolling when Finley hit the shot, and you can watch it below. You have to love Finley's casual reaction.