Masters streaming: How to watch the 2018 Masters online

You don't have to wait for the Masters broadcast to come on TV to watch all the action at Augusta National Golf Club.

The Masters website has hours of streaming coverage with several different viewing options each day. Most of the pre-tournament streaming coverage will be on the range on Monday through Wednesday, and Wednesday also has two hours of the Par-3 Contest.

Round 1 streaming coverage begins Thursday with the honorary tee shots at 7:45 a.m. and continues throughout the day with cameras on the range, at Amen Corner, at select holes and for featured groups.

Check out the full schedule below. (Start and end times for streaming coverage may vary based on pace of play.)

The Masters is April 5-8 in Augusta, Ga.

TV COVERAGE (ET)

Monday: 12-2 p.m. (CBS Sports)

Tuesday: 9-11 a.m. (CBS Sports)

Wednesday: 9-11 a.m. (CBS Sports); 3-5 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (CBS Sports); 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (CBS Sports); 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (CBS Sports); 3-7:30 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (CBS Sports); 2-7 p.m. (CBS)

*CBS Sports coverage is Masters on the Range preview show.

ONLINE STREAMING SCHEDULE (ET)

MONDAY, APRIL 2

On the range: 12-2 p.m.

Hole 16: 12-3 p.m.

TUESDAY, APRIL 3

On the range: 9-11 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 4

On the range: 9-11 a.m.

Par 3 Contest: 3-5 p.m.

THURSDAY, APRIL 5

Honorary starters: 7:45-8:30 a.m.

On the range: 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Amen Corner: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

Holes 15 and 16: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.

Broadcast: 3-7 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 6

On the range: 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Amen Corner: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

Holes 15 and 16: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.

Broadcast: 3-7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 7

On the range: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Featured groups: 11:10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Amen Corner: 12:30-6 p.m.

Holes 15 and 16: 1:30-6:30 p.m.

Broadcast: 3-7 p.m.

SUNDAY, APRIL 8

Featured groups: 10:45 a.m.-7 p.m.

On the range: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Amen Corner: 12-6 p.m.

Holes 15 and 16: 1-6:30 p.m.

Broadcast: 2-7 p.m.

Green jacket ceremony: 7 p.m.